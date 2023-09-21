Insights Into The Evolving Landscape Of Personal Mobility Devices Worldwide To 2030

The global Personal Mobility Devices market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a surge from an estimated $11.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive $17.4 billion by 2030. This substantial growth is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive market analysis provides an in-depth examination of the global personal mobility devices market. The study encompasses various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It offers a comprehensive overview of sales data for personal mobility devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, and walking aids, covering historical data from 2012 to 2021 and future projections from 2022 to 2030. The analysis also includes a breakdown of market presence and key competitors in each region for the year 2023.

This comprehensive market analysis offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of personal mobility devices across the world, aiding businesses, investors, and policymakers in making informed decisions in this industry.

Key Highlights:

Market Snapshot by Region:



U.S. Market: The Personal Mobility Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.2 billion in the year 2022.

China's Remarkable Growth: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $3.8 billion by the year 2030, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 8.6% during the 2022-2030 analysis period. Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to exhibit growth, with CAGRs of 2.5% and 4.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.

What's New?



Special Coverage: The report provides special coverage on significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's evolving zero-Covid policy and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Online Interactive Updates: Subscribers gain access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, enhancing their understanding of market dynamics.

Digital Archives and Research Platform: The report provides access to digital archives and a research platform, offering a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders. Complimentary Updates: Subscribers enjoy complimentary updates for one year, ensuring access to the latest market insights.

Key Report Details:



Number of Pages: 216

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $11.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $17.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 5.1% Regions Covered: Global

