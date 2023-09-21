Iran, Russia drafting long-term cooperation agreement

(MENAFN) According to Iranian Armed Forces Head of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Moscow and Tehran are drafting a long-term cooperation agreement.



As declared by an Iranian news agency, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister, reached Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.



In the gathering, General Bagheri emphasized the significance of strengthening ties between Iran and Russia.



“According to the decision of the leaders of the two countries, the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Republic of Russia are on the path of growth and development, and fortunately, this relationship has gained new dimensions over time,” the senior Iranian general stated, according to the news agency.



He continued, “The developments that have occurred in the world today indicate that the period of the unipolar world has ended and the structure of the international system is moving towards a multipolar world. The results of the positions of Iran and Russia also indicate the same issue that the movement of global developments towards the multipolar system is accelerating.”

