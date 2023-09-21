Princeton University Launches New Bike Registration And Management Platform With Bike Index

Bicycles are a popular mode of transportation with university students. Entering into the 2023/24 school year, University Transportation staff are not only tasked with managing analog bicycles, but also e-bikes and scooters. The volume and variety of vehicles on campus have forced administrators to invest in tools to manage their communication with vehicle owners regarding parking violations, abandonment, excessive speed, accidents, theft and impoundment. Bike Index offers a comprehensive solution for universities via their University Management Dashboard and suite of privacy-preserving communication tools. Through this program, Bike Index supports 84 university partners and manages over 30,000 bicycles.

Additionally, bicycle theft is one of the most prominent issues on college campuses. A four-year student with a bicycle has a 53% chance of losing their bike to theft. Moreover, petty theft is the most common crime on Princeton University's campus (Daily Princetonian, 2022 ).

Bike Index's international bike registration database contains over one million registered bicycles. When a bike is marked as stolen, the Bike Index community and over 1,500 partner organizations are notified. By registering campus bikes into Bike Index, Princeton now increases the likelihood of their recovery in the case of theft-even if a bike is moved across state lines.

"We are extremely excited to add Princeton University to our growing list of university partners," says Executive Director, Craig Dalton. "Bike Index is best known for our tireless work in stolen bike recovery, but over the past 6 years, we've been building an operating system for bicycle management on university campuses. Our comprehensive system for universities allows administrators to manage all aspects of bicycles, e-bikes and scooters on campus via a single, purpose-built system."

Bike Index is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the most widely-used bicycle registration service in the world, with over 1.1 million cataloged bikes and more than 1,500 community partners.

