Italy Organoids And Spheroids Market To Reach $36.6 Million, By 2032 At 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Italy organoids and spheroids Market by Type (Organoids and Spheroids), by Method, (Extracellular Matrix Scaffold Method, Spinning Bioreactor Method, Hanging Drop Method, Low Adherent Culture Plate Method, Magnetic Levitation Method and Others), and by End User, (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the Italy organoids and spheroids industry generated $13.8 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $36.6 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for personalized medicine, shift in preference toward organoids 3D cell cultures for cancer research, and growth in investments toward R&D activities drive the growth of the Italy organoids and spheroids market. However, the higher implementation cost restricts market growth. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and cell culture techniques presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Recession Impact

During a recession, there might be a decrease in research funding, both from government sources and private institutions. This reduction in funding could lead to a slowdown in research projects involving organoids and spheroids, as researchers may have fewer resources to invest in their studies.

In addition, recessions lead to disruptions in supply chains, affecting the availability of necessary materials and resources for research involving organoids and spheroids. This could lead to delays in projects and increased costs.

However, surge in adoption of personalized medicine, rise in advancements cell research and increase in cases of cancer are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming future.

The organoids segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the organoids segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around three fifths of the Italy organoids and spheroids market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the adoption of organoids in various applications such as disease modeling, pathogenesis, drug screening, and regenerative medicine.

The extracellular matrix scaffold method segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based method, the extracellular matrix scaffold method segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one third of the Italy organoids and spheroids market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in demand for extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffold method as it offers a unique and sophisticated approach to creating 3D cell culture environments.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the Italy organoids and spheroids market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in use of organoids for biopharmaceuticals and cancer drug research.

Leading Market Players: -

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Greiner AG

Revvity Inc.

Corning Inc.

Bio-Techne srl

Mimentas

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PromoCell GmbH.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Italy organoids and spheroids market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

