Automotive Composites Market Size To Surpass US$ 20 Billion By 2032, At 11% CAGR X Herald

The global automotive composites market, valued at US$ 6.35 billion in 2021, anticipates remarkable growth, projecting to reach US$ 20 billion by 2032, with an impressive 11% CAGR over the next decade.

The automotive composites market is experiencing a significant transformation, driven by the need for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the automotive industry. Composites, such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers and glass fiber-reinforced polymers, have emerged as key contenders in achieving these goals. In this article, we will delve into the automotive composites market, explore its dynamic landscape, identify key opportunities, and dissect the value chain that underpins its growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Automotive Composites Market Dynamics

The automotive industry faces mounting regulatory pressure to reduce emissions, prompting a search for lightweight materials to meet stringent requirements. Automotive composites offer a compelling solution in this regard. The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and volatile fuel prices, further underscores the importance of composites in weight reduction. Additionally, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution amplifies the role of composites in maximizing range and battery efficiency. Continued innovations in composite materials, enhancing strength-to-weight ratios, durability, and cost-effectiveness, further contribute to the market's growth.

Automotive Composites Market Opportunities

The burgeoning market for hybrid and electric vehicles presents a significant opportunity for automotive composites, as these lightweight materials can extend the range and battery life of such vehicles. Innovations in manufacturing processes, including automated production and 3D printing, offer cost-saving opportunities and enhanced design flexibility. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability is driving the growth of recyclable composites and the development of circular supply chains. Building resilient supply chains for composite materials is vital in ensuring market growth, especially in times of global disruptions.

The global demand for automotive composites is poised for robust growth in the coming decade. The continuous advancements in automobile manufacturing have opened up numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Moreover, the superiority of automotive composites compared to traditional steel has made them the preferred choice in the automotive industry. Manufacturers in the automotive sector increasingly rely on automotive composites to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Consequently, the global automotive composites market is poised to reach unprecedented heights in the years ahead.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Toray Industries Inc

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay SA

Gurit

UFP Technologies Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation Hexion

Automotive Composites Market Value Chain

The automotive composites value chain begins with raw material suppliers, providing essential components like carbon fibers, glass fibers, resins, and additives. These materials undergo processing to create composite materials. Composite manufacturers employ advanced techniques to shape these materials into various forms for automotive applications. Automakers, as major consumers, incorporate composites to reduce vehicle weight and enhance performance. Tier 1 suppliers deliver composite components to meet specific design requirements. Continuous research and development efforts drive material innovation. The end-of-life stage involves recycling and sustainable disposal practices, aligning with environmental concerns.

Market Competition and Strategic Initiatives

Manufacturers of automotive composites are actively engaging in collaborations and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Automakers are increasingly incorporating composites into their product lines as a strategic move to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Furthermore, larger and well-established companies are pursuing acquisition strategies to further consolidate their market presence.

In addition to these trends, several key developments have been observed in the automotive composites market:



Teijin Group's Lightweight Production Technology: In October 2020, the Teijin Group formed a strategic partnership with AZL Partner New York to advance their lightweight production technology. This technology aims to transform their business model to realize multifunctional and lighter next-generation vehicles more closely.

SGL Carbon's Enhanced Thermal Insulation Properties: In August 2020, SGL Carbon, in collaboration with a joint coordinator Consortium, successfully improved the thermal insulation properties of new composite materials by approximately 120%. These advanced carbon materials are now commercially available. Teijin's Collaboration with AEV Robotics: In July 2019, Teijin entered into a joint agreement with Australian venture AEV Robotics. This collaboration focuses on co-developing lightweight automotive components and solutions for next-generation transportation, which promises to redefine traditional transportation forms.

Key Segments Profiled in Industry Survey



By Fiber:



Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin:



Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process:



Compression Moulding



Injection Moulding

Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM)

By Application:



Exterior



Interior



Powertrain

Chassis

By Vehicle Type:



Non-electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



APEJ



Japan Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The automotive composites market is undergoing a transformation driven by the need for lightweight materials to meet regulatory emissions standards and enhance vehicle efficiency. Opportunities abound in the development of materials for hybrid and electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing technologies, sustainability, and resilient supply chains. The value chain, comprising raw material suppliers, composite manufacturers, automakers, tier 1 suppliers, research and development, and recycling, ensures the seamless flow of composite materials from production to end-of-life management in the automotive industry.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: