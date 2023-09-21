Poland considers withdrawing support for Ukraine amid grain dispute with Russia

(MENAFN) Poland may withdraw its backing for Ukraine in its war against Russia due to the increasing grain disagreement among both Eastern European nations, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, Warsaw’s minister for EU relations, has declared.



When he was requested to remark on Warsaw’s verdict to expand its restriction on Ukrainian grain in spite of the EU revoking the ban, the minister informed a Polish news agency on Tuesday that Poland will be “relentless” on the issue.



Szynkowski vel Sek alleged that Kiev’s reaction on the argument “harms Ukraine itself,” as it causes “a certain impression on Polish public opinion” and impacts the amount of backing for sustained military as well as financial support.



The minister further mentioned that while Warsaw desires to carry on supporting Ukraine, there must be public backing. “If there is no support for such actions from Poles, it will be difficult for us to continue supporting Ukraine in the same way as we have been doing so far.”

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107112977