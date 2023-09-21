Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact Of Recession In 2023 On The Pharmacy Automation System Market

global Pharmacy Automation System Market 2031

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period.

The hospital pharmacy segment held the majority share in 2020, accounting to more than half of the global market.

The automated packaging and labelling systems segment is expected to cite to fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of the Report:

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pharmacy automation system market based on product type, end-user and region.

The pharmacy automation system market is driven by need for decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and headway of further evolved innovations to help &further develop pharmacy automation systems. In addition, rise in geriatric population and surge in work cost have incited the growth in pharmacy automation market. To further foster the healthcare advantages and assure the wellbeing of patients, it is critical to reduce medication errors. Consequently, increase in use of pharmacy automation systems brings about minimization of errors associated with medication, storage, recuperation, dispensing, and use.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems: These systems automate the process of dispensing medication in a pharmacy, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems: These systems automate the packaging and labeling of medications, improving safety and reducing errors.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems: These systems automate the storage and retrieval of medications within a pharmacy, enhancing inventory management.

Tabletop Counting Devices: These devices are used for accurate counting and dispensing of pills and tablets.

Robotic Prescription Dispensing Systems: Robotic systems that can handle the entire prescription filling process, from medication retrieval to labeling.

IV Compounding Systems: Automation systems designed for the preparation of intravenous medications, ensuring precision and safety.

Others: This category may include specialized automation solutions like medication verification systems and inventory management software.

End-User:

Retail Pharmacies: Independent and chain retail pharmacies that serve individual patients.

Hospital Pharmacies: Pharmacies within hospitals and healthcare institutions.

Mail Order and Online Pharmacies: Pharmacies that primarily operate online or through mail-order services.

Long-Term Care Facilities: Pharmacies serving nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospices.

Others: This can include compounding pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and government-operated pharmacies.

Application:

Medication Dispensing and Packaging: Automation systems used for dispensing and packaging medications accurately and efficiently.

Drug Storage and Retrieval: Systems focused on the organization and retrieval of medications within a pharmacy.

Inventory Management: Software and systems for tracking and managing pharmacy inventory.

Compounding and Mixing: Automation systems for preparing custom medication formulations.

Pharmacy Workflow Optimization: Solutions that streamline overall pharmacy operations.

Others: This category can encompass applications such as prescription verification, prescription synchronization, and adherence packaging.

Region:

North America: Including the United States and Canada.

Europe: Encompassing countries in the European Union and surrounding regions.

Asia-Pacific: Covering countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Latin America: Including countries in Central and South America.

Middle East and Africa: Encompassing countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

Size of Pharmacy:

Small Pharmacies: Independent or neighborhood pharmacies.

Mid-sized Pharmacies: Chain or regional pharmacies.

Large Pharmacies: Hospital and institutional pharmacies with high patient volumes.

Technology Type:

Hardware: Automation systems and devices.

Software: Pharmacy management software and inventory management solutions.

Request for Customization –

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The key market players analyzed in the global pharmacy automation system market report include Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Buy this Premium Research Report:

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now Discount):

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

Surgical Microscopes Market

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market

Defibrillators Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn