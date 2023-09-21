Clean Water for ALL!

Smart Dog Agent and pet loving people in general, this includes the 193 Member States of the United Nations having talks right now in NYC, Clean Water for ALL

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- New York, NY - Smart Dog Agent introduced while branding "August" as Super Pet Month. A slight oversight by many that dogs and cats are celebrated with individual international days. As an ambassador for pet shop owners, lovers of pets and wildlife enthusiast alike. Smart Dog Agent has added ASL (American Sign Language) to the registry and is speaking out against illegal wildlife trade as the United Nations convenes with its 193 Member States in New York City.

Smart Dog Agent has held a pioneering position for many years, introducing the Alpha Harness, a no-shock alternative, long before major retailers such as PETCO banned shock collars. This vanguard perspective positions Smart Dog Agent to advocate for a common goal-improved welfare for all inhabitants of Earth.

As an extraordinary and highly intelligent canine ambassador, Smart Dog Agent inspires crucial contemplation, much like the initiation of "Water for Life: A Decade of Cleaning the Earth's Water (2005-2015)" with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. Reinforcing the importance of clean water, it's evident that a healthier global population, including animals, thrives when the world's water sources are pure.

Smart Dog Agent's mission extends beyond conventional pet advocacy. Embracing all mammals, reptiles, and non-human species, it promotes inclusivity and diversity within the realm of diplomacy. Shedding light on the issue of illegal wildlife trade, Smart Dog Agent passionately advocates for the protection of diverse species. The UN comprises nations with unique cultural and environmental heritages. Smart Dog Agent recognizes the significance of preserving this biodiversity and encourages a collective effort to sustain life's rich tapestry on the planet.

Member nations of the United Nations include Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, and many others, each contributing to a diverse global community. Smart Dog Agent symbolizes a unique approach, representing an unconventional need for fostering cooperation and empathy on a global scale.

Smart Dog Agent embodies a commitment to peace, inclusivity, and a deeper understanding of the global community. With its distinctive perspective and dedication to cultivating positive relations among nations, Smart Dog Agent serves as a beacon of hope and cooperation for the future.

For more information about Smart Dog Agent, please visit SmartDogAgent.com.

LIONELL LEAF

LIONELL INC

+1 646-452-7125

email us here

Visit us on social media:

TikTok