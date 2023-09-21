OTIS AI Launches Social Impact Mission To Empower Underserved Entrepreneurs As It Celebrates SBA Endorsement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK , NY, USA , September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The founders of Otis AI are excited to announce its Social Impact Mission in collaboration with prominent social impact partners. The initiative underscores Otis AI's dual commitment to revolutionizing digital marketing while ensuring positive societal change.
"Every entrepreneur, regardless of their background, deserves the resources and opportunities to succeed. Our alliance with our valued social impact partners will make this dream a reality," remarked Clarence Williams.
Key initiatives of the Social Impact Mission include:
- Digital Empowerment Workshops Training sessions dedicated to teaching underserved entrepreneurs about digital marketing tools.
- Funding Business Growth: Financial aid to support startups and businesses helmed by underserved entrepreneurs.
- Mentorship Programs: Connecting seasoned business veterans with emerging entrepreneurs to offer insights, support, and mentorship.
Otis AI eagerly anticipates forging meaningful alliances with esteemed national social impact leaders such as The Urban League, The Congressional Latino Association, The Asian Business National Association, and The Women's National Chamber of Commerce.
Clarence Williams, co-founder and CRO of Otis, emphasizes, "Deepening our dedication to social impact necessities and economic empowerment for underserved businesses, by joining forces with these trailblazing legacy organizations, that have paved the way for years."
In addition the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) proudly endorses Otis AI as one of the paramount digital marketing solutions for the nation's small businesses.
This endorsement emphasizes Otis AI's commitment to reshaping the digital marketing realm for small businesses. "Partnering with an esteemed institution like the SBA underscores our dedication to revolutionizing the digital landscape for small business owners," says Clarence Williams, co-founder and CRO of Otis.
Beyond being a cutting-edge marketing tool, Otis AI's powerhouse technology, driven by Artificial Intelligence, collaborates with popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google, TikTok, and YouTube. Aiming for the pinnacle of ROI, Otis AI is committed to ensuring that every investment made by businesses produces the best outcomes. The platform's inception was fueled by recognizing the digital advertising challenges small and medium enterprises face. With its unparalleled AI capabilities, businesses have reported a monthly performance boost of 15% and significant ROI uplifts.
Miguel Guerrero, Founder and CEO of Otis AI, shared his vision, "Our mission has been crystal clear since day one: to arm every startup and small business with top-tier digital marketing tools. Our partnership with the SBA and alignment with the legacy of the SBDA solidifies our collective dream of a prosperous and fair business environment."
With the SBA's endorsement and upholding the SBDA's 70-year legacy, Otis AI's social impact mission cements the mutual vision of a flourishing, equitable business landscape.
About OTIS AI
OTIS AI is the all-in-one digital marketing solution for growing businesses. As a socially conscious organization, Otis AI champions creating equal opportunities in the digital space.
About SBDA
The Small Business Digital Alliance, a collaboration between the SBA and Business Forward, Inc., is dedicated to providing small businesses with the digital tools essential for growth.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The SBA is the cornerstone of support for American small businesses, offering unparalleled resources and backing. Discover more at .
