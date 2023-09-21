Raffles Udaipur Wins The Prestigious 'Best Destination Spa' Award At The Global Spa Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2023, National – Raffles Udaipur, the unparalleled luxury destination nestled on a secluded island in the heart of Udaipur, proudly announces its remarkable achievement by bagging the Best Destination Spa Award at the Global Spa Awards 2023. This renowned recognition further underscores Raffles Udaipur's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences in the world of hospitality and wellness.
At the illustrious Global Spa Awards ceremony held recently, Raffles Udaipur emerged as a true beacon of excellence, securing not one but two coveted awards, Best Destination Spa - Critic Choice and
Best Honeymoon Spa of the year – Reader's Choice. These prestigious accolades acknowledge the hotel's dedication to setting new standards in the realms of luxury, well-being, and environmental stewardship.
"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized at the Global Spa Awards 2023," said Rajesh Namby, General Manager at Raffles Udaipur. "Our team's relentless passion for providing our guests with transformative experiences, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Udaipur, has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone."
As Raffles Udaipur basks in the radiant glory of its resounding triumph at the illustrious Global Spa Awards 2023, the essence of opulence and excellence radiates from every facet of this splendid haven. These exalted accolades further underscore Raffles Udaipur's unswerving commitment to the pinnacle of hospitality, wellness, and sustainable luxury.
About Raffles Udaipur
Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional luxury that the brand is committed to.
About Raffles
Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
