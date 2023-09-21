Azerbaijan Announces Key Axes Of Its New Economic Development Strategy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The New
Generation Economy Strategy developed in Azerbaijan includes such
areas as Big Data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things,
digital marketing, and other areas considered necessary for the
transition to a digital economy, deputy Economy Minister Sahib
Mammadov said at the conference "International Cyber Security Days"
(ICSD 2023), Trend reports.
He noted that ensuring cyber security against the backdrop of an
accelerating transition to digital government and creating
technological infrastructure for the transition to a digital
economy are very important issues.
"In the shortest possible time, the New Generation Economy
Strategy was developed and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers
for consideration. I would like to note that the Strategy
prioritizes information security and cyber security, as well as the
creation of a sustainable technological infrastructure to ensure
the transition to a digital economy. It is also necessary to ensure
information security and cyber security in terms of reconstruction
and construction works, economic recovery, and development in
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur," Mammadov said.
