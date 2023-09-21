Azerbaijan Announces Key Axes Of Its New Economic Development Strategy

He noted that ensuring cyber security against the backdrop of an accelerating transition to digital government and creating technological infrastructure for the transition to a digital economy are very important issues.

"In the shortest possible time, the New Generation Economy Strategy was developed and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration. I would like to note that the Strategy prioritizes information security and cyber security, as well as the creation of a sustainable technological infrastructure to ensure the transition to a digital economy. It is also necessary to ensure information security and cyber security in terms of reconstruction and construction works, economic recovery, and development in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur," Mammadov said.