Azerbaijani Finance Ministry Shares Forecast On Public Debt For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The public debt
of Azerbaijan is forecasted to be 26.8 million manat ($15.7
million) at the end of 2023, and 27.6 million manat ($16.2 million)
- at the end of 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of
Azerbaijan.
According to the forecast, by the end of 2023, the public debt
from internal sources will amount to 15.95 million manat ($9.38
million), and from external sources - 10.8 million manat ($6.3
million).
As of July 1, 2023, Azerbaijan's public debt stood at 16.15
million manat ($9.5 million).
