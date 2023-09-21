Thursday, 21 September 2023 03:11 GMT

Fate Of Karabakh Armenians Is Azerbaijan's Internal Issue - Azerbaijani President's Rep


9/21/2023 7:20:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The fate of Karabakh Armenians is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, representative of Azerbaijan's President for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said on the air of Arab TV channel Sky News Arabia, Trend reports.

"We are holding open talks with Armenia under the slogan of mutual respect. Discussions with Armenians can lead to a peace agreement that will put an end to decades of conflict," he added.

Will be updated

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112918

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search