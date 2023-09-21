Fate Of Karabakh Armenians Is Azerbaijan's Internal Issue - Azerbaijani President's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The fate of
Karabakh Armenians is an internal issue of Azerbaijan,
representative of Azerbaijan's President for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov said on the air of Arab TV channel Sky News
Arabia, Trend reports.
"We are holding open talks with Armenia under the slogan of
mutual respect. Discussions with Armenians can lead to a peace
agreement that will put an end to decades of conflict," he
added.
Will be updated
