Eleven People Injured In Missile Strike On Cherkasy

"Eleven people sought medical help. They do not have serious injuries," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

Police officers, teams of the State Emergency Service, and psychologists continue to work at the sites of hits.

Law enforcement officers document a war crime.

Cherkasy city authorities promised to help residents, who suffered from the Russian missile attack, to replace damaged windows and roofs.

As reported, fragments of a downed Russian missile hit a hotel in Cherkasy in which 23 people could be staying.

Video: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine