Eleven People Injured In Missile Strike On Cherkasy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Cherkasy on Thursday, September 21, has risen to 11 people.
"Eleven people sought medical help. They do not have serious injuries," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine posted on Telegram .
Police officers, teams of the State Emergency Service, and psychologists continue to work at the sites of hits.
Law enforcement officers document a war crime.
Cherkasy city authorities promised to help residents, who suffered from the Russian missile attack, to replace damaged windows and roofs.
As reported, fragments of a downed Russian missile hit a hotel in Cherkasy in which 23 people could be staying.
Video: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107112913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.