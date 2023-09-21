Russian FM: West only wants to blame Moscow for Ukraine war, unwilling to examine real causes

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the UN on Wednesday that the West only wants to point the finger at Moscow and is unwilling to examine the real causes of the Ukraine conflict.



“Today, the rhetoric of our opponents is filled with slogans: ‘invasion’, ‘aggression’, ‘annexation.’ And not a single word about the root causes of the problem,” Lavrov stated in an address at the UN Security Council.



He continued by blaming that the West of “fostering a blatantly Nazi regime [in Ukraine], which has been openly rewriting the results of World War II and the history of its own people.”



“The West is avoiding having a substantial discussion based on facts and the respect for all tenets of the [UN] Charter. Apparently, it doesn’t have arguments for an honest dialogue,” the minister declared.



Moscow maintains that it was compelled to begin its military operation in Ukraine last year in order to defend the Donbass population, and it has pointed to Kiev's failure to carry out the 2014–2015 Minsk peace agreements.

