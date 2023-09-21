How To File A Car Accident Claim In Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky., Sept. 21, 2023 Here's a general outline of the claim process for car accidents:

"Though some injuries are simply a part of life, injuries caused by someone else are unacceptable," says Attorney

Billy Johnson of Billy Johnson Law .

About Billy Johnson Law



Situated conveniently in Pikeville, KY, our legal practice represents individuals who have suffered injuries in various circumstances such as vehicle accidents , workplace incidents, nursing home neglect, slips and falls, and other cases involving negligence and personal injury. The Billy Johnson Law Firm, led by Attorney Billy Johnson, focuses solely on helping individuals, not large corporations or insurance companies, setting us apart from many other personal injury firms. Our commitment is to the client, and we treat clients with respect, attentively listening to their concerns while advocating vigorously for their best interests. With a proven track record of successfully investigating complex accident and injury cases, we deliver winning results. For more information, call 606-437-4488, or visit our website .

# # #

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Billy Johnson Law