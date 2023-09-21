Respected Defense Attorney Offers Guidance On Navigating Complex Criminal Charges

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a criminal defense lawyer when charged with a crime in Virginia provides numerous benefits:

Cody Villalon, Attorney at Law

"We are all guaranteed rights under the law, but our rights only exist as long as there are people that are willing to defend them," says

Attorney Cody Villalon .

About Cody

Villalon, Attorney at Law

Cody Villalon is a compassionate criminal defense attorney with over 10 years of experience representing clients accused of serious crimes. He is adept in handling violent offenses and DUI cases, as well as a wide range of other charges. Mr. Villalon is highly respected, aggressively defending his clients against potential life-altering consequences and countering the opposition in Virginia courts. Contact him at 804-316-0765.

