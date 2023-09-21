Creative Marketing Agency Thunderfoot Announces Rebrand To Terra As Next Step In Global Expansion

Global digital marketing agency Thunderfoot has rebranded to Terra. The new brand will serve as a platform for the agency's next decade of growth.

Founded in 2013 as Longneck & Thunderfoot before transitioning to Thunderfoot in 2020, the company now boasts a team of over 50 marketers, creators, and developers located on four continents. A three-time honoree by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies, the agency's work has been recognized by the Content Marketing Awards, Awwwards, the MarCom Awards, Orpetron, and the AVA Digital Awards. Additionally, their client roster includes well-known industry leaders such as Airbnb, AXA, Healthline, Publicis Groupe, and the United Nations.

The agency's Managing Partners, Cooper Pickett and Remy Bernstein, emphasized that the rebrand wasn't about presenting a "bigger and better" company. Instead, the goal was to craft an identity that encapsulates the impressive talent and capabilities of their team. "As a marketing agency, our own brand sets the standard for what we can offer clients," Pickett stated.

"We want every client to say, 'I want a brand as smart and engaging as yours,'" Bernstein added. "And we believe that we have built something to that standard."

The symbolism behind Terra extends beyond just a global client portfolio to the team itself, which communicates in six native languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and Basque. "I am incredibly proud of our team's diversity and expertise and have always wanted to integrate a multilingual component into our brand," Pickett continued. "Our new identity sends a strong message of inclusivity, creativity, and what is possible when talented people from different backgrounds come together as a team."

The new brand will serve as a platform for the agency's next decade of growth - and expectations and spirits alike are high. "The future for Terra is ambitious, and our maximalist brand reflects that," Bernstein said. "We envision ourselves at the vanguard of creative marketing, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and turning novel ideas into digital realities. Our ethos is constant growth, which ensures our strategies are both cutting-edge and rooted in genuine human connection."

Terra's coming-out party starts in earnest next week, where the company is a headline sponsor of the Design Matters Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

To learn more about Terra, visit terrahq or contact the Client Operations Lead, Daniel Bakare, at [email protected] .

