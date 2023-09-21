Augmedix Announces Inaugural AI Advisory Council Members

The council is composed of a diverse group of experts, including leading researchers in AI, to advise on the development of new technologies for natural language processing (NLP) and intelligent user interfaces (IUI); bioinformaticians to speak to the appropriate and best use of these technologies in clinical settings; executives from the healthcare systems that will benefit from efficient, structured medical note taking; and professional societies that contribute to government and industrial policies governing AI in healthcare.

The council is led by Joe Marks, Ph.D., a former Augmedix board member who served as director of the Company from 2020 until 2023. Dr. Marks was previously the Executive Director of Carnegie Mellon University's Center for Machine Learning and Health and has established himself as a technological innovator in seven different industries over the past 30 years.

Council members are esteemed professionals and leaders from various fields and are appointed for 18 months. The newly appointed members of the council are:



Julia Adler-Milstein , Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Clinical Informatics and Digital Transformation at University of California San Francisco

Albert Chan , M.D., Chief Digital Health Officer, Sutter Health

John Chelico , M.D., M.A., FACP, FAMIA, System CMIO for CommonSpirit Health

John Doulis , M.D., VP Data Services and Technology Innovation at HCA Healthcare

Jesse Ehrenfeld , M.D., MPH, President of the American Medical Association

Joe Marks , Ph.D., AI Advisory Council Chair

Eric Nyberg , Ph.D., Professor at Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Language Technologies Institute

Lisa Rotenstein , M.D., MBA, MSc, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and Medical Director of Population Health at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Sameer Singh , Ph.D., Associate Professor of Computer Science at UC Irvine Alex Stinard , M.D., Healthcare Information Technology Consultant at HCA Healthcare

“As Augmedix continues to stay at the forefront of innovation, it is vital that we have meaningful discourse to address potential concerns with the adoption of AI in healthcare,” said Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris.“The AI Advisory Council will provide our leadership and product innovation teams with evaluations of opportunities and risks of technological advancements in the healthcare space, along with strategic guidance pertaining to our use of generative AI.”

As more healthcare organizations are sharing concerns about the responsible adoption of AI, Augmedix is leading the way with this advisory council to ensure that issues related to transparency, privacy and safety are addressed by a variety of expert perspectives.

“We are thrilled to be working with this group of insightful and experienced thought leaders,” said Marks.“AI technology is evolving rapidly and in surprising ways, so it is important to be informed by all the varied perspectives that we have on the council.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care, through technology that works in the background and does not interfere with the clinician-patient encounter. Augmedix's proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, including large language models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in transforming point-of-care information into valuable structured data that can drive lower revenue cycle management costs, higher reimbursement levels and deliver important clinical feedback to the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit .

Contact Information

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183





Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as“believes,”“may,”“will,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continues,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“expects,”“could,”“would,”“projects,”“plans,”“targets,”“excited,”“optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development of AI in a responsible and ethical way, the responsibilities of the AI Advisory Council, the role the AI Advisory Council will play to ensure that issues related to transparency, privacy and safety are addressed by a variety of expert perspectives, the benefits of the AI Advisory Council to Augmedix, Augmedix leading the way with its AI Advisory Council, and the importance of balancing the want to innovate with the need to review and evaluate these technologies. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward- looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.