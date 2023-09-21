Trippbio Announces Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For Pancytovirtm Treatment Of Influenza

TrippBio, Inc.

.First study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics of a novel oral PanCytoVirTM suspension

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments, announces that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the use of PanCytoVirTM Suspension (100mg/mL) as a treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza disease. Clinical studies to evaluate the effect of PanCytoVirTM in patients with acute, uncomplicated influenza disease can now commence with the first study scheduled to evaluate the effect of food on the pharmacokinetics of the novel PanCytoVirTM suspension (NCT06025318).

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce that the FDA has cleared our IND for the use of our innovative oral dosage formulation, a PanCytoVirTM suspension. We look forward to initiating our second clinical program and advancing therapeutic options for the treatment of respiratory tract infections.”

PanCytoVirTM

PanCytoVirTM, which is based on probenecid, is approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin-derived antibiotics for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVirTM is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2[1], influenza[2], and RSV[3] in vitro and in preclinical infection models. The antiviral activity of PanCytoVirTM against influenza is more potent, in vitro, than Tamiflu® against contemporary influenza A and B strains, H7N9 avian influenza A and H5N1, a highly pathogenic influenza A virus. The potency difference was also observed in vivo with both A and B strains. Recent data in patients with symptomatic, mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that PanCytoVirTM treatment significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load, and significantly more treated patients had complete resolution of COVID-19-related symptoms by Day 10 versus placebo[4]. This is important as the antiviral mechanism of action against SARS-CoV-2 is shared with influenza, suggesting an increased probability of success in clinical studies. PanCytoVirTM was granted a US patent (#11,116,737) on 14 September 2021 for“Methods of Using Probenecid for Treatment of Coronavirus Infections” with additional international filings ongoing. A Phase 3 clinical trial for COVID-19 is currently being developed, and the clinical program for influenza is expected to start in 3Q2023, with planning underway for an IND filing for RSV soon. A novel oral suspension is being developed to enable flexible dosing across the different patient populations impacted by these three respiratory viruses with a single product.

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida-based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on the identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.

