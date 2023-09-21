Fireart Releases UX/UI Design Case For A P2P Lending Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New UX/UI Design Case for SAVY
Fireart Studio releases its next UX/UI design case for a P2P lending platform called SAVY. We can be a bank to each other.” - admits Audrius Žiugžda, CEO at SAVYWARSAW, POLAND, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fireart Studio , an award-winning UX/UI design and product development company, releases its next UX/UI design case for a peer-to-peer lending platform called SAVY .
About the Project
SAVY is a cross-platform mobile application that helps users to invest or borrow money easily. It includes two types of users: lenders and borrowers. The company offers human loans at lower interest rates for those who want to borrow and a responsible assessment of loan risks for those who want to receive a guaranteed return.
Challenging stereotypes about borrowing, SAVY emphasizes that responsible borrowing is integral to fostering economic growth and achieving a prosperous life in advanced societies for everyone. 'We can be a bank to each other' – admits Audrius Žiugžda, CEO at SAVY.
With more than 3K active investors, SAVY has already issued about 15m+ loans in euros, with the 2m+ interest paid to investors in euros. To minimize the risks, SAVY carefully evaluates each person who applies for a loan, using the personal data controller status granted by the State Data Protection Inspectorate. Potential investors may also carefully review the listed loan details, financial projections, and associated risks.
This time, the Fireart team's task was to develop the best UX/UI product design solutions for the mobile app platform that improve the user's interaction with the SAVY solutions and ensure the ultimate customer experience.
Wireframes were developed to show the design on a structural level. Also, the team provided User flows to investigate the users' path and developed an appropriate Design system. Additionally, the motion design was created for the project.
The team created an ultimate UX/UI design for a safe sign-in flow and onboarding in the P2P lending platform mobile app. It included all essential features to ensure user verification and data security. The app is now available on the App Store.
Previously, the Fireart team successfully released its branding case for a promising B2B contact center automation platform.
About the Team
Fireart is an established UX/UI design company with years of experience and an excellent reputation in Poland and abroad. The team has been working on product design and development for over a decade and consistently displays outstanding cases in UX/UI design services. They contribute to creating stunning and valuable designs that enable small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals to succeed in the marketplace.
With over 80 highly qualified employees in-house and years of industry knowledge, Fireart has already had the honor of assisting the most ambitious startups and large international corporations like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newcomers, and many more. Feel free to contact the team whenever you require professional design solutions.
