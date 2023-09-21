Wyndham Timeshare TAFT Days And Pitching Heat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A worldwide brand and the biggest name in timeshare. But can you trust them?
San Francisco Superior Courthouse
The elderly: Vulnerable
We regularly hear reports of this type of sales behaviour and worse from our clients. The big name international brands don't seem to be any better behaved than the small independent resorts.” - Suzanne Stojanovic, spokesperson for TAC
A worldwide brand and the biggest name in timeshare.
The world's largest timeshare company, Wyndham Destinations, made the headlines for the wrong reasons.
After losing a court case to a former employee Patricia“Trish” Williams, many salubrious details of their sales operations have become public record. Evidence of fraudulent behaviour and abuse of the elderly have been accepted as fact by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B Ulmer Jr.
The timeshare giant has been ordered to pay $18.6 million in compensation.
Who are ECC/ACC?
