King Charles Affirms Close Bonds With France Despite Brexit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- British King Charles III on Thursday affirmed that the United Kingdom would always remain a close ally to France and would remain bonded with the European continent inspite of Brexit.
The British monarch, addressing the French senate, noted that Brexit did not change anything with respect of Britain's close bonds with the continent.
King Charles indicated in this respect that the two nations remain solidly united in supporting Ukraine against Russia, adding that Kyiv would win the war, condemning Russia's "unjustified aggression on our continent," indicating that he considers Ukraine as part of Europe.
King Charles began an official three-day visit to France on Wednesday.
The visit aims at celebrating restoration of "the friendship" between the two nations following jitters in the ties that had emerged after Britain walked out of the European Union, in a process widely branded as Brexit. (end)
ma.rk
MENAFN21092023000071011013ID1107112821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.