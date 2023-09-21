Celebrate A Decade Of Shopping Joy With Ishopchangi's 10Th Happiversary!

Get ready for the ultimate anniversary bash! Celebrate iShopChangi's 10th Happiversary with a spectacular line-up of irresistible deals, limited-edition Birthday Sets, and rewarding surprises. Running till the end of October, seize incredible savings of up to 60% on a wide range of beauty products, electronics, and more. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - From now till 31 October 2023, both travellers and non-travellers can dive into an epic month-long extravaganza as iShopChangi commemorates a glorious decade of duty-free and duty-absorbed shopping delight during its 10th Happiversary Sale ! Whether you're on the hunt for the latest tech gadgets or beauty essentials from renowned brands like Este Lauder and Jo Malone London, sweep up sitewide vouchers to slash your spending. And raise a toast to iShopChangi's exciting new collaboration with Playmade to sweeten this 10th anniversary celebration!







Party it Up with Anniversary Bliss and 9.9 Savings Online

Get ready to raise your glasses to a month-long celebration of fantastic savings on a curated selection of products across various categories throughout September and October!

Lock in these exclusive discount codes and enjoy incredible savings on your favourite products!

10th Happiversary Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 20 September 2023

Code

Description

99SEP15

15%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$70

99SEP20

20%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$180

99TECH

10%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$55 (for electronics only)

From 21 - 30 September 2023

Code

Description

BDAYPAYDAY12

12%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$50

BDAYPAYDAY18

18%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

From 1 - 10 October 2023

1010BDAY15

15%* off with no min spend, capped at S$80

1010BDAY20

20%* off with min spend S$550, capped at S$200

From 11 - 24 October 2023

HAPPIBDAY12

12%* off with min. spend $200, capped at S$60

HAPPIBDAY15

15%* off with min. spend $500, capped at S$120

From 25 - 31 Oct 2023

OCTBDPD12

12%* off with no min spend, capped at S$50

OCTBDPD18

18%* off with min spend S$500, capped at S$150

10th Happiversary Online Sale (For Travellers)

From now till 30 September 2023

Code

Description

TRBDAY12

12%* off with min. spend S$200, capped at S$60

TRBDAY18

18%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

FRAG25

25%* off with min. spend S$300 (for fragrances only)

BDAYTECH

8%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$55 (for electronics only)

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to for full terms and conditions.

Indulge in a world of beauty where timeless classics receive a fresh makeover with exclusive Birthday Sets. Experience the allure of offers on beauty product , like the [Birthday Set] Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml Blockbuster Set from Este Lauder , now available at an irresistible price of only S$187, boasting a 55% discount. Treat yourself to the luxurious [Beauty Set] English Pear & Freesia Body Creme 17 5ml Set from Jo Malone Londo , now at S$159, or pamper your skin with 60% off the [Birthday Set] Bobbi Brown Blockbuster Set , yours to take home at just S$183.

But the celebration doesn't stop there.

Revolutionise your mobile experience with cutting-edge smartphones like the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G , now at S$1,094, using the <99TECH> code. Elevate your productivity and entertainment with the OPPO Pad Air , another remarkable gadget from the brand, offered at a special price of just S$373.15 with a free pair of OPPO Enco Buds2 and OPPO Pad Air Smart cover.

To begin your day feeling revitalised and reinvigorated, get your hands on the [Bundle] Estilo XE + CLOGX from OGAWA at an irresistible S$438, complemented by a 56% discount. And don't forget to experience the future of home cleaning with the revolutionary Anker eufy Clean X9 Pro with Auto Clean Station . Simplify your cleaning chores like never before by carting out this home applianc from eufy at S$1,049, with a 43% discount.

Calling all hair gurus! Transform your locks effortlessly with the Dyson Airwrap Hair Multi-Styler Complete , now at just S$839, with S$20 slashed off.

Looking to make more of a style statement with fashion pieces from renowned brands like Gucci and Burberry ? Enjoy S$95 off the ever-so fashionable Saint Laurent YSL Matelasse Chain Wallet In Grain De Poudre Embossed Leather Black , and turn heads with this iconic accessory for just S$2,335. Complement this with the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Card Case Wallet Blue Tan , now priced at S$685, featuring a 31% reduction. Seeking a statement piece to brighten your ensemble? Consider the vibrant Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Mini Bucket In Calf Leather Bag Ribes . Offering unbeatable value at S$1099 with a substantial 45% discount, it's time to stand out from the crowd in unmatched elegance.

Enjoy Bubble Tea Delights from Playmade

The excitement intensifies come October with an offer you won't want to miss. Prepare for a month filled with bubble tea delights as iShopChangi joins hands with Playmade, the renowned bubble tea brand!

From 1 to 31 October, indulge in the delightful experience of savouring two exquisite celebration drinks: the classic Chrysanthemum and the seasonal Peach, crafted for this birthday festivity.

More joy awaits as 300 birthday drinks* will be given away for free at the VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Westgate, and Waterway Point Playmade outlets. Here's how you can savour this complimentary treat :

Make a purchase on iShopChangi starting from 1 October for a chance to win a gift-with-purchase physical voucher*.

Follow both iShopChangi and Playmade by ?? on Instagram.

Redeem your free Celebration Drink* at the above Playmade outlets with the physical voucher.



*Promotions last till 31 October. While stocks last

Travellers' Delight

From now till 31 October, travellers can delight in a slew of wonderful deals to sweeten your getaways.

In collaboration with Club Wyndham Asia, the top five spenders with the highest accumulated spend, between 11 September and 31 October, will stand to win US$1,000 worth of Club Wyndham e-vouchers each.

Up Your Chances of Being a Changi Millionaire



With all the luck now in Changi, spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi using Changi Pay and quadruple your chances of being a Changi Millionaire to win S$1 Million or a Porsche Macan!

To kickstart your shopping adventure, don't miss out on the exclusive offer for new iShopChangi users. Slash another S$20 off your first purchase when you spend a minimum of S$79 by simply entering the code <ISCNEW20> at checkout. Plus, for even more discounts, cart out with a minimum spend of S$50 using Changi Pay and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre . No minimum spend is required.

Globetrotting across the globe? Revel in unparalleled convenience and flexibility when you shop for your favourites up to 30 days before your departure or as close as 12 hours before takeoff. You can pick up your order at the Departure and Arrival Collection Centre or opt for delivery to your local residential address at no cost when you spend a minimum of S$59. For orders below S$59, a nominal S$8 delivery fee applies.

Hashtag: #iShopChangi











The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly. iShopChangi

