German Brewery Paulaner Is Making The Soundtrack To Oktoberfest

Shortly before the opening: The Paulaner 'SoundTrack' is the new tourist attraction at Munich Airport on the occasion of Oktoberfest

Finally, suitcase pulling is fun! If you run your wheelie bags over the precisely milled grooves of the 'SoundTrack', you create the most popular song of the Oktoberfest: 'Ein Prosit der Gemtlichkeit'

Paulaner