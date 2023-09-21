Capture.HK Revolutionises Memories With The Launch Of Slide Film Digitisation Service

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capture Limited

Capture.HK is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc) and slides, using our proprietary technology. Capture.HK is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories.



Capture Limited