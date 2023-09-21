Church Of Scientology Peace Day Concert Brings Light To Freedom Of Expression

The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a concert for International Peace Day at the Church of Scientology.

Tennessee, US, 21st September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights will hold its annual Nashville Celebration of International Day of Peace in September. Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) has held an event for International Day of Peace for many years, each with a different theme related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. TnUHR promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness.

During past Peace Day events, a different human right has been the focus. Past themes have included religious diversity, human trafficking awareness, and domestic violence education. This year the theme will be freedom of expression, as is stated on the Universal Declaration for Human Rights:“Article 19. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

“Each year we focus on a human rights issue that needs to be brought to light. This year we will bring together the community for a concert focused on freedom of expression,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator of the Tennessee United for Human Rights program.

International Day of Peace was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

The Peace Day event will be held September 23rd in the Nashville Church of Scientology community hall. For more information, visit tnuhr.org.

TNUHR is a chapter of the international organization United for Human Rights, formed on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to provide human rights resources and educational materials to all sectors of society.

For additional information and business inquiries, please contact: