Singapore Airlines Group Reaches 90Pc Of Pre-Covid Traffic

Dhaka: In August 2023, the Singapore Airlines Group carried 90 per cent of the passengers it carried in August 2019, well ahead of the 2.08 million passengers in August 2022.

The Singapore Airlines Group, which includes Singapore Airlines and low-cost carrier Scoot, carried 2.99 million passengers in August 2023 at a passenger load factor of 88.2 per cent.

In August 2019, the Group carried 3.31 million at 86.4 per cent and in 2022, it carried 2.08 million at 85.4 per cent.

The Group managed capacity well year-on-year by only increasing available seat kilometers by 26.3 per cent despite carrying 43.5 per cent more passengers than in 2022.

Despite borders reopening in China, the full-service carrier Singapore Airlines recorded its lowest load factor of 81.4 per cent in East Asia, compared to the highest of 90.8 per cent in Europe. In the Southwest Pacific, the PLF reached 89.7 per cent; in the Americas 89.6 per cent; and in West Asia and Africa it was 83.2 per cent.

In August, the airline operated 75 destinations from its base at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).

It may be mentioned here, Singapore Airlines Cargo carried 102.1 million kilograms of freight in 2019 at a load factor of 57.1 per cent in August 2019, compared to 76.4 million kilograms at 51.2 per cent in August 2023.

