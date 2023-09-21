Single Serve Coffee Container Market To Total US$ 1,613.7 Million By 2033| Future Market Insights, Inc.





Future Market Insights delves into the popularity of single-serve coffee containers, encompassing coffee capsules, sachets, stick packs, and tubes/vials/jars, across prominent coffee-consuming nations.

Discover the key factors driving the widespread adoption of these convenient and customizable coffee solutions, reshaping consumer preferences and market dynamics worldwide.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) states that the global single-serve coffee container market

will reach US$ 779.6 million in 2023. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, global sales of single-serve coffee containers are projected to rise at a 7.5% CAGR. By 2033, the total market value is projected to reach US$ 1,613.7 million.

Demand is expected to remain high for single-serve coffee sachets globally. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the sachets segment will likely progress at a 4.6% CAGR during the assessment period.

Download a Sample Report Summary:



The demand for single-serve coffee containers is driven by various factors, including the convenience they provide and the growing popularity and appreciation for coffee culture globally.

Single-serve coffee containers make a single cup of coffee quickly and easily, making them ideal for on-the-go consumption. They can cut brewing time and simplify the process by eliminating the need to measure quantities, flavorings, and ingredients from enormous bulk containers.

The disposable nature of single-serve coffee containers is also a significant industry development driver. Another potential driver is the growing demand for specialty coffee and single-serve methods.

Product innovation is predicted to support the growth of the single-serve coffee containers industry, as are changes in consumer behavior, such as a rising desire for convenience and on-the-go consumption.

The growing popularity of single-serve coffee makers, which enable quick and easy brewing of a single cup of coffee, is also an important market driver.

High adoption of active packaging is another key factor expected to boost the global single-serve coffee container industry.

Active packaging technologies are designed to lengthen the shelf life of food and beverage products and increase the time the food remains fresh. Active packaging technologies include chemical, physical, or biological actions that alter interactions between a

product,

package,

and/or package headspace to achieve a desirable outcome.

Key Takeaways from the Global Single Serve Coffee Container Market Report



By product type, sachets are anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 183.6 million through 2033.

Based on material, plastic containers are expected to comprise 58.6% market share by 2023.

By end use, food service outlets are projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 472.2 million through 2033.

The United States single-serve coffee containers industry to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 98.24 million. Single-serve coffee container demand in the United Kingdom will likely rise at 5.7% CAGR through 2033.

Access Comprehensive Market Knowledge: Regional Insights and Key Player Breakdown:



"The growing popularity of coffee culture globally contributes to the increasing demand for single-serve coffee containers. Increasing demand for certified coffee products is set to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers." - says a lead FMI analyst.

Top Key Players in Single Serve Coffee Container Market and Their Winning Strategies:

Following are the

prominent single-serve coffee container manufacturers listed in the report. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 15% to 18% share in the global single serve coffee container industry.



Faerch Group

Amcor Plc.

Constantia Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Capsule Pack Pty Ltd.

ProAmpac LLC.

Geriner Packaging

Tipa Compostable Packaging Ltd.

Multi-Pak Corporation

Sonic Packaging Industries Inc.

Alupak AG

Aluflexpack AG Kimac Industries

Key companies are employing a wide variety of strategies to increase their revenues and expand their presence. These include new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and alliances. For instance,

In June 2023,

CCL Industries acquired Pouch Partner AG to expand its business across Europe.

Global Single Serve Coffee Container Market Report

In its new report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global single serve coffee container industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study reveals growth projections on the global single serve coffee container market based on product type (coffee capsules, sachets, stick packs, and tubes/vials/jar), material (plastic, paper, fabric, and aluminum), size/capacity (0.5ml to 5ml, 5.1ml to 15ml, and above 15ml), end use (food service outlets, institutional, and household), and region.

