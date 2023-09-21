The Diamond Industry Conference Kicked Off In Zhengzhou, China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry is being held in
Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, from September 18th to 22nd. With the motto of "Gathering the
advantages of the industrial chain and co-creating the future of the diamond
material", the Conference invites the most influential scientists and
entrepreneurs to give speeches and hosts high-end dialogues around the
technological frontiers, industry trends and hot issues in the global field of
artificial diamonds. At the same time, there will be activities such as the
2023 Grown Diamond Exhibition and the 2023 Grown Diamond Design Competition,
The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China. (PRNewsfoto/Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry)
China's artificial diamond sector started in 1963 and has been industrialized
in Zhengzhou. After 60 years of development, it has been praised: "For Global
diamonds, look to China; For Chinese diamonds, look to Henan." At present,
China has become a major country in the global superhard materials industry,
with artificial diamond production accounting for about 95% of the global
total, of which 80% is produced in Henan. The Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial
Development Zone, the major cluster of Zhengzhou's artificial diamond industry,
owns rich innovative resources such as listed companies, universities, and
industry associations. Now, it is accelerating the construction of an
internationally recognized and leading domestic artificial diamond industry
base.
Caption: The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in
Zhengzhou, China.
