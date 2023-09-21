The Diamond Industry Conference Kicked Off In Zhengzhou, China

The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China. (PRNewsfoto/Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry)

China's artificial diamond sector started in 1963 and has been industrialized

in Zhengzhou. After 60 years of development, it has been praised: "For Global

diamonds, look to China; For Chinese diamonds, look to Henan." At present,

China has become a major country in the global superhard materials industry,

with artificial diamond production accounting for about 95% of the global

total, of which 80% is produced in Henan. The Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial

Development Zone, the major cluster of Zhengzhou's artificial diamond industry,

owns rich innovative resources such as listed companies, universities, and

industry associations. Now, it is accelerating the construction of an

internationally recognized and leading domestic artificial diamond industry

base.

Image Attachments Links:

Link:

Caption: The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in

Zhengzhou, China.

Photo -



SOURCE Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry