Comprehensive Global Trade Data Platform Steps Into The Turkish Market

According to data from the World Trade Organization, world goods trade volumes recorded a growth of 1.7% in 2023. Although the growth in global trade was above expectations, it remained below the 2.6% average of the last 12 years. As the balances in international trade change, the importance of data for companies has increased even more.

TURKEY - The first figures of 2023 have been announced in global trade, which followed a fluctuating course due to supply chain disruptions, monetary tightening, high global inflation and geopolitical tensions following the epidemic. Data from the World Trade Organization revealed that the global goods trade volumes will grow by 1.7% in 2023. Although this rate managed to exceed the predictions 0f 1%, it was seen that global trade had increased the importance of data companies' supplier selection and search for commercial partners. TradeData.Pro, developed by the Commodities Intelligence Center (CIC) established in Singapore in 2018 to provide comprehensive import and export data online, announced its new features that will guide the business strategies of global decision-makers in this uncertain environment. The platform, which helps to analyse the statistics of more than 220 countries easily, also gained Turkish language support with its current version.



Recent developments between the USA and China, seen as the two poles of global trade, have brought about new trends in supply chains. While the USA has signalled in recent weeks that they may restrict high-technology investments to China, China has restricted the export of germanium and gallium materials, which are considered very important for green transformation. Pointing out that current data shows that China now sells fewer goods to the USA than Mexico and Canada, TradeData.Pro CEO Gloria Wu said,“The supply chain, which has been on the agenda since the pandemic, is becoming more critical daily-changes in global trade increase companies' need for up-to-date data on imports and exports. "New sourcing trends such as nearshoring, reshoring, friend sharing, the rising role of the African continent in international trade, and the Russia factor are all changing the balance of global trade and directing companies to find new trade partners by focusing on data.

Stating that TradeData.Pro, which carries comprehensive data on global trade online through an understandable platform, has introduced new features to make it easier for leaders to navigate in this environment. Gloria Wu said, "CIC focuses on areas such as trade matching, supply chain logistics, supply chain finance and global compliance. We took advantage of blockchain technology while developing TradeData.Pro, the world's first secure and compliant B2B trade service platform. In this way, it can access more comprehensive data on global trade trends and market dynamics. On the other hand, businesses can take their in-depth analysis capabilities one step further with more data columns containing detailed information about target markets. "TradeData.Pro users, who can access only the information they need about global trade in a few steps by customizing the data fields they can access, will be able to follow the trends of world trade with impressive graphics on a single screen with new and powerful visualization features.”

Reminding that the platform can also offer comparable data to its users from year to year and month to month with the new update, TradeData.Pro CEO Gloria Wu said, "Companies will be able to easily create detailed international trade reports of rival or business partner companies if they wish, and have information about the current commercial activities of their competitors by adding them to their watch lists. The platform, which gained Turkish language support in addition to English, Vietnamese, Chinese and Russian with the update, also offers the opportunity to bring the targeted analysis into a presentable format with multiple keyword search and export options. Users who turn on e-mail notifications can be instantly informed of the latest developments in their follow-up lists. TradeData.Pro users, who can analyze the data sources, target markets and HS codes they have determined in depth, can make data-oriented strategic decisions by taking advantage of global statistics with the 'market insight' feature.



Underlining that the platform has started to offer capabilities that are closely followed and known by experts, such as AIS Container Tracking, CAS Table, and Global HS Table, to improve commercial intelligence further, Gloria Wu concluded her evaluations with the following statements,“Import and export data of more than 220 countries, Additionally, TradeData.Pro, which allows you to analyze maritime transport statistics easily, has once again proven itself as the international trade data market leader with its latest update.

