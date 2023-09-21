Affimed To Present At The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Angus Smith, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 19:15 Central European Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Affimed's website at . A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed's website for 30 days after the call.
For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed's management, please contact your Cantor representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.
About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the Company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: .
Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail:
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102
