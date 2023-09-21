DSM: Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
| LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
| Net Asset Values
|
| The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
| Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2023
| £33.01m
| Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2023
| £33.01m
| Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
| 47,076,859
|
|
| The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 September 2023 was:
|
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
| 70.11p
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
| 69.93p
|
|
| Ordinary share price
| 59.25p
| Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
| (15.49%)
|
|
| * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 20/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
