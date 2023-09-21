GLUCODOWN® Brand Achieves 10,000 Top Reviews At Amazon

GLUCODOWN® offers consumers a comprehensive range of 18 different product listings at Amazon, each designed to cater to various tastes and value preferences. The GLUCODOWN® Amazon lineup includes four flavors of tea mixes (Peach, Lemon, Raspberry, and Super Berry) plus four flavors of drink mixes (Peach-Mango, Cherry, Strawberry Banana, and Watermelon). It also includes an array of double packs, variety packs, and four packs, all at compelling price points, enabling Amazon customers to choose the most convenient and delicious options for them.

GLUCODOWN®'s exceptional product line-up has garnered outstanding reviews from Amazon consumers. Among the 18 total GLUCODOWN® offerings, two offerings have achieved perfect 5-star ratings, one offering has achieved a commendable 4-star rating, and fully 15 of the total 18 offerings have earned outstanding 4.5-star ratings. The 10,000 top review milestone at Amazon serves as a testament to the GLUCODOWN® brand's dedication to excellence and its ability to deliver products that truly make a positive difference in people's lives.

"We are honored to have such impressive feedback from our Amazon customers,” said Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc.“Our mission has always been to make nutritionally sound, but still delicious-tasting beverages, and it's very gratifying for everyone involved with our Company, to see our customers enjoying the great benefits of our products. We believe there is a very bright future for our soluble fiber infused beverages and are 100% committed to expanding our line-up by introducing new flavors and exciting new brands, to meet the needs of our valued customers."

Glucose Health, Inc. specializes in manufacturing healthy but delicious soluble fiber enriched beverages, with its first brand, GLUCODOWN®, scientifically formulated to be nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics. By providing a delicious beverage that can be enjoyed anytime, GLUCODOWN® seamlessly integrates into any customer's daily routine, thereby helping them achieve a healthier future. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

