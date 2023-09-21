Largest Ever Edition Of Saudi Event Show Takes Place In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Saudi Event Show 2023 brings together the best and brightest minds of the global events sector
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Saudi Event Show - the country's leading exhibition for the events industry – opened for its fourth and largest edition yesterday at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC) with the two-day exhibition and conference series also witnessing another milestone in the Kingdom's growing events sector.
Following the opening of the show by Majed Al Hokair, Chairman of the Al Hokair Group, the organiser, Informa Connect, announced the launch of the Saudi Event Awards. Alan Kelly, Commercial and Strategy Director of Informa Connect, said the Awards, which will be presented in September next year, will“celebrate innovation, excellence, and the spirit of achievement in this growing industry by honouring the outstanding individuals, teams, and companies that are the driving force behind Saudi Arabia's dynamic events landscape.”
The awards competition features 30 accolades covering all aspects of the events sector, including cultural celebrations, music concerts, festivals, consumer and trade exhibitions, sporting showcases and conferences. There are special honours for the best in innovative use of technology, audio-lighting, video solutions and special effects, the best MICE, and most versatile venues, as well as the best sustainability initiative. Those working in the industry will also be recognised with special honours for 'Young Achiever of the Year', 'Best Employer, 'Best Staffing Agency, 'Best Supplier', and 'Best Event Team'.
Alan Kelly said the programme will open a new chapter for the Kingdom's rapidly developing events sector, which is forecast to grow 8.7% annually to reach a value of US $17.6 billion by 2031. The awards would, said Kelly,“bring together the entire events community in a celebration like never before!”
The awards will be judged by an expert panel including Chiara Palieri, Advisor, MICE; Kamal Al Kallas, Senior Vice President Expo, Sela; Carlos De Carvalho, Executive Director Partnerships and Yusuf Alghawas, Director at the Events Investment Fund; Eihab H. AbouRokbah, CEO of the Saudi Entertainment Academy; and Faisal Abdallah, Group Director of Communications & Business Development, Accor Hotels.
Across the last two days, the Saudi Event Show 2023 saw packed audiences for its comprehensive seminar programme, which probed some of the industry's most pressing issues. Delegates tracked the alignment of the Kingdom's event industry with the nation's Vision 2030, explored the emergence and impact of Saudi Arabi's football sector and the latest event tech trends, were introduced to the success of women entrepreneurs in the industry and examined how to support young Saudi talent.
Alan Kelly told delegates that the industry held out major employment opportunities for the Kingdom's youth.“We believe that the job outlook for the event industry is very positive, as the Kingdom seeks to expand and host more events to ensure it is the change agent it is seeking to become. All of this will contribute to the country's vision of 2030.”
The Saudi Event Show 2023 brings together the best and brightest minds of the global events sector, including over 100 regional and international exhibitors and suppliers, and more than 2,500 industry-linked visitors. The 2023 event sponsors and partners include GES, MediaPro, RayQube, BuildUp and Evolution.
