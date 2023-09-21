Epos Now Revolutionises Mobile Banking For Merchants With The Launch Of My Business Mobile App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Epos Now My Business Mobile App is a fully integrated mobile banking solution for SMBs.
Epos Now is revolutionising mobile banking for SMBs with the launch of the My Business Mobile App, offering a fully integrated mobile banking solution.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, Epos Now announced the launch of Epos Now My Business, a brand-new business banking app powered by Adyen, which promises to revolutionise how small- to medium sized businesses handle their finances. A banking service with no monthly fees, Epos Now My Business provides a one-stop shop for everything SMBs need to manage and accelerate their cash flow, including easy reconciliation, to grow their business.
As a leading point of sale (POS), embedded finance, and payments provider, Epos Now helps customers at over 63,000 locations worldwide streamline their service and better serve their customers. In today's fast-paced world, businesses need smart solutions to keep up with the ever-increasing demands of managing their finances. With the new Epos Now My Business app, SMBs can set up their account within 24 hours and are able to manage cash flow more efficiently, including same-day payouts, and send money with ease - all in one app.
"My Business is a game-changer for businesses looking for an easy and convenient way to manage their entire business finances, from the point of sale to cash management, on a single platform," says Nathan Gill, Chief Product Officer at Epos Now. "We understand that businesses need to be flexible and adaptable to stay ahead in today's competitive market. That's why we've developed a user-friendly app that puts financial management at our customer's fingertips."
The Epos Now My Business app represents the next step in the company's strategy to help small and medium-sized businesses thrive with simple solutions to complex business challenges. In a recent Banking survey conducted by Epos Now, customers expressed concerns around high fees for business accounts, cash flow limitations and a simpler connection with their existing POS back office. Adyen's research reflects this and finds that about a quarter of SMBs have insufficient access to tailored financial solutions. Of the surveyed merchants, the top account features mentioned were end-of-day settlement (79%), fast account opening (75%), and integrated experiences (72%). Epos Now My Businesses addresses these issues by offering a fully integrated mobile banking solution that can be managed from the Epos Now back office at no additional monthly fees.
Speaking to customers during the trial phase, the consensus was that it was simple to get verified and set up a new bank account. One customer commented:“With Epos Now My Business' user-friendly interface and built-in FAQs, I quickly learnt how to make the most of its features, like paying suppliers. I love that everything I need to help my business is under one umbrella, and I can get help with any part of the system without having to call another company.”
"We are excited to partner with Epos Now to help their users retrieve faster access to funds and simplify financial operations. Many SMBs are looking for better ways to manage their finances and with the mobile app of Epos Now businesses can enhance their control over cash flow,” says Thom Ruiter, VP of Banking and Financial Products at Adyen.
Epos Now My Business, powered by Adyen, has now launched in the UK to the public in Android and iOS app stores. Find out more about the app and sign up on the Epos Now website:
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 63,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit
About Adyen:
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.
Sandra Kaulfuss
Epos Now
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107112658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.