5% Of The World's Population Are Crypto Investors!

TURKEY - A new report has been published on the value created by cryptocurrency markets and how much crypto has been adopted globally. Based on data provided by global wealth intelligence company New World Wealth, the research revealed that the total number of cryptocurrency investors worldwide is 425 million. On the other hand, the report showed that approximately 1 in 2 crypto investors (49.1%) included Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in their portfolio, in terms of market value.

Sharing his evaluations on the subject, Gate.io Global Growth Director Kafkas Sönmez said,“We know that the world population has recently exceeded 8 billion. Accordingly, we see that 5% of the global population is crypto investors. This rate reached by an instrument that is 14-15 years old is quite remarkable.”

The research indicated that 88,1000 people become millionaires using crypto and that 40,500 of the crypto millionaires owe their wealth to Bitcoin trading. While the number of crypto billionaires was announced as 22, the number of people who become billionaires through Bitcoin trading is 6. It was stated that 182 people held crypto assets over $100 million.

Stating that crypto millionaires are two in ten thousand of the total investors, Kafkas Sönmez mentioned,“We can say that a similar situation is valid for traditional investment instruments such as stocks. Crypto assets, like all other assets, promise to utilize savings and savings, not to become a millionaire quickly. It is up to the investors to decide which instrument and how much to invest in, and investors take risks depending on the instrument they prefer."

Emphasising that a global crypto adoption index is also included in the report, Kafkas Sönmez said,“There are striking findings regarding crypto adoption in Turkey in the results obtained by Henley & Partners by evaluating 750 data points over 6 main parameters, 19 sub-parameters and 29 indicators. In the adoption ranking, Türkiye ranks 12th with 3.3 points. This figure makes Türkiye the leading country in its region regarding crypto adoption. When the innovation and technology filter is selected, we see that Türkiye ranks 10th.”

"The fact that our country is positioned ahead of countries such as the Netherlands, Austria and Luxembourg in the innovation parameter proves the potential of cryptocurrency exchanges in Turkey”, he said.



Stating that the report offers a ranking comparing 26 countries in the context of regulation, Gate.io Global Growth Director Kafkas Sönmez concluded her evaluations with the following statements”



“Turkey ranks last among 26 countries in terms of regulation. Considering that even the G20 countries, which include the 20 largest economies in the world, plan to complete their common regulatory framework studies for the crypto ecosystem by the end of 2027, our country's position should not be evaluated too negatively. While cryptocurrency and blockchain have come a long way with innovation and technology, they are still fairly new categories. As Gate.io Turkey, which offers the opportunity to transact with more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies to more than 13 million users with the motto 'Gateway to crypto', we believe that the rising interest of institutional investors, especially in the USA, and the crypto-focused steps of traditional financial institutions will also be guiding for global regulators. and we think it will strengthen the future of the industry.

