“Sukkar”, The First-Ever Arabic-Language Musical Film Of Its Kind In The MENA Region Announced By MBC

A first for the MENA,“Sukkar”, created by Heba Mashari Hamada, follows the journey of Sukkar and her friends who live in an orphanage, waking up every day with hopes of transforming their lives into something more meaningful and colourful. The head of the orphanage, Ratiba, is incredibly mean and makes life even harder for the kids.

Featuring original songs,“Sukkar” draws inspiration from the famous epistolary novel,“Daddy-Long-Legs” by American writer Jean Webster.

Directed by Tamer Mahdy,“Sukkar” stars Hala Turk in the lead role, alongside a host of young newcomers from around the GCC and Middle East, including Yasmina El Abd, Hajar Mohammed, Wedeema Ahmad, Maria Jumaah, Moataz Hesham, Mohammad Al-Harbi, Bavly Remon, and twins Abdullah Khaled and Omar Khaled. Also starring in the production are prominent actors Magda Zaki, Reham Al Shanawany, and Mohammed Tharwat.

The family-friendly film is set to be released across the MENA region on 12 October 2023 by Empire Entertainment, one of the region's leading movie distributors.

PRODUCTION & MORE

Leading the film's production is Samar Akrouk, Group Director of Production at MBC GROUP, alongside MBC Executive Producer Lara Ghazal Nassif and MBC Producer Alaa Awada, and Executive Producer Tamer Mortada and producer Mostafa Al Awadi from Aroma Productions, which managed cinematic execution under the supervision of MBC STUDIOS.

All original songs for“Sukkar” were penned by Heba Mashari Hamada, with the soundtrack composed by Ehab Abdel Wahed, arranged by Ahmed Tareq Yehya, and produced by Joy Music Production. The renowned Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad has lent his voice to the film.

Costume design was managed by Mona Tunisi, while art direction falls under the supervision of Ali Hossam Ali. Leading cinematography is Mostafa Fahmy.

All filming locations featured newly-built sets, including those of the orphanage, Fruto Palace, the city, dumpsters and more. All set decorations used in the film were designed specifically for this project.