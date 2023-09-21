Prime Minister Kills Carsharing Policy He Never Had In The First Place

Mobilityways , the Climate Tech company behind the UK's largest carsharing platform, Liftshare , reacted to the news on Wednesday night with some surprise.



"It came as surprising news to us that the Government was pursusing a policy of mandatory carsharing... it would appear that the Prime Minister has just killed a policy that no one knew they had . We're further confused as one of the main reasons people carshare is to save money and to help them make ends meet."



Liftshare , which was founded by Ali Clabburn in 1998 when he struggled to find a ride home from Uni, is celebrating it's jubilee anniversary this year.



"We are celebrating our silver jubilee year, saving 1 billion miles from UK roads and our best ever summer for new Liftshare members, all without any mandatory policies from the Government. We work with hundreds of large UK employers by helping them measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions they not only hit their net zero goals but also solve their operation challenges in recruitment, retention and parking constraints in addition to." Ali Clabburn, Founder and Chairman, Mobilityways.

