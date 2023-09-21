Police Officer Sheikh Adil Arrested In Srinagar

News agency KDC reported that a team of Srinagar police on Tuesday searched the residence of DySP identified as Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq (KPS) near BSNL exchange Sanathnagar Srinagar.

If sources are to be believed“Some documents and a laptop, besides other electronic devices were seized and the officer was questioned in a case.”

On Thursday, the officer was formally arrested by Srinagar police under FIR no 149 0f 2023 under section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of Indian penal Code and 7, 7 A corruption Act at police Station Nowgam and further investigation has been set into motion.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now