Police Officer Sheikh Adil Arrested In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Srinagar police on Thursday arrested a DySP rank officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police for various charges.
News agency KDC reported that a team of Srinagar police on Tuesday searched the residence of DySP identified as Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq (KPS) near BSNL exchange Sanathnagar Srinagar.
If sources are to be believed“Some documents and a laptop, besides other electronic devices were seized and the officer was questioned in a case.”
On Thursday, the officer was formally arrested by Srinagar police under FIR no 149 0f 2023 under section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of Indian penal Code and 7, 7 A corruption Act at police Station Nowgam and further investigation has been set into motion.
