Day Scholars Settlement Class Members Can Apply For An Extension Until January 4, 2024

by Waddell Phillips, Class Counsel in the Federal Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars class action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals who attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the day but did not stay overnight (“Day Scholars”) have an additional four months to submit a claim for the $10,000 individual compensation. By requesting an extension, eligible Class Members now have until January 4, 2024, to submit their claim for compensation along with an extension request form.

“The extension provides a final opportunity for Class Members who have missed the deadline to apply for compensation,” says John Phillips, KC, Partner, Waddell Phillips, who serves as Class Counsel for the Settlement.“We encourage individuals who have not submitted their claims to do so as soon as possible as there won't be any further extensions after January 4, 2024.”

To receive an extension, Claimants must complete an extension request form and identify a reason why they have been unable to submit a claim by the October 4, 2023, deadline. This request must be submitted together with their Claim Form no later than January 4, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

“Resources and supports are and will be available up until January 4, 2024, to help Class Members successfully navigate the submission process,” says Phillips.“We encourage those who have not yet filed their claim to contact Class Counsel if they need assistance.”

To be eligible for compensation, individuals must have attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the dates stated on the Schedule E list. Families of eligible Day Scholars who have passed away on or after May 30, 2005, may submit an Estate Claim.

The best way to submit a claim is online , and eligible claims will be processed as quickly as possible by the Administrator.

Resources available to Class Members

Class Counsel is available to answer questions about the Settlement at 1-888-222-6845 or .

The Administrator can answer questions about the Claim Form at 1-887-877-5786 or .

Mental health counseling, wellness and crisis support are available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Media Contact:

Titilayo Ajibose

