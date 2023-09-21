Börse München Names Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures Vice Chairman, As Chief Advisor To Commerzbank

Fernando Aguirre will succeed Albert Sonder, who will – in line with his plans for his personal life – leave Commerzbank at the end of this year, as already announced in July 2023. The appointment of Fernando Aguirre is still subject to the usual approval by the regulatory authority.

Fernando Aguirre, as a former member of the Board of Directors of Vestre Group and Vestre Bank Austria, has many years of experience in all areas of risk management. From 2020 to 2022, Aguirre furthermore was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mounter Group Bank AG.

The Chairman of the Council of Commerzbank, Philipe Croix, commented on the appointment of Fernando Aguirre: "We are very pleased to have been able to recruit Fernando Aguirre as a high-profile Chief Advisor for Commerzbank. He has successfully taken on responsibility and gained valuable experience in difficult times and in various markets. The Supervisory Board at the same time thanks Albert Sonder for his achievements during 15 years in risk management at Commerzbank, including 8 years as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Board of Managing Directors."

DHS Ventures Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, said: "I am very happy to have been selected by the board for this key position. This ensures a seamless transition in this function, which is so important for the Bank. And already at this point, I would like to thank Albert Sonder for the always very trusting cooperation."

