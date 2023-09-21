Final Opportunity To Support Northwest Nominees And The Company's Clear Action Plan



Shareholders have less than 48 hours to vote for NorthWest's refreshed Board and a clear action plan to quickly advance the Company's valuable mineral properties



After nearly four months, the Activist Group still cannot answer a simple question, 'What is your legitimate plan for the Company?'

The Activist Group previously refused to settle with the Board and has publicly confirmed it will use Company funds to reimburse the personal expenses being incurred in this proxy fight – expected to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

Don't Delay! Vote now (or change your vote) FOR NorthWest directors only on the BLUE proxy Need information or assistance voting? Contact Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-888-518-1565 (toll-free in North America), 1-647-251-9704 (collect call outside North America), email , or visit



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than 48 hours remaining until the proxy voting deadline, NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSXV:NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) encourages shareholders to vote for its refreshed board of directors (the“Board”) without delay. Every vote is important to ensure that shareholders do not risk their investment to an Activist Group, whose self-serving agenda could come at the expense of all other shareholders.

NorthWest's revamped Board – recommended by two independent proxy advisors – brings a proven track record in successful equity financings, extensive experience in leadership roles within larger minerals companies, and specialized expertise in BC copper deposits. The Board also possesses the cultural and environmental knowledge necessary for fostering strong relationships and partnerships with First Nations and local communities.

Shareholders are reminded that the Activist Group has had four months to answer genuine concerns, including simple questions about its legitimate plans for the Company and how it intends to enhance shareholder value. In the Board's view, the reason the Activist Group cannot articulate a credible plan is because it may be looking to takeover the Company without paying a premium to all other shareholders.

The Activist Group declined settlement offers from the Board and openly stated its intention to utilize Company funds for reimbursing the personal expenses accrued during this proxy battle, which is anticipated to amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Activist Group also approached two NorthWest directors – Chair Terry Lyons and director David Moore – to join its slate. Both denied the Activist Group's request due to the lack of plan for the Company's future and the potential risk to the investments of all other shareholders.

NorthWest remains steadfast in its commitment to acting in the best interests of its shareholders and stakeholders. Board members continue to focus on their fiduciary duties and responsibilities for the betterment of NorthWest despite these attempts to disrupt operations.

Vote Now (Or Change Your Vote). Protect Your Investment

Voting, or changing your vote in favour of NorthWest nominees, is simple. Call Kingsdale Advisors on 1-888-518-1565 (toll-free in North America), text 1-647-251-9704 (collect call outside North America) or email for assistance.

To find out why leading independent proxy advisors, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommend shareholders vote for NorthWest nominees visit . It details why your investment is better protected by voting FOR NorthWest's refreshed Board, its strengthened executive team, and its strategic action plan designed to advance NorthWest's mineral exploration.

Act Now! Proxy Voting Deadline is this Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time)

The proxy voting deadline for the upcoming annual meeting of the Company's shareholders (the“Meeting”) is 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) this Friday, September 22, 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or statutory holidays in British Columbia) prior to the time and date to which the Meeting is adjourned or postponed. The Meeting is scheduled for September 26, 2023 at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8.

Your Vote Is Important. Vote BLUE Now!

NorthWest urges shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy as recommended by both ISS and Glass Lewis. Shareholders are urged to carefully review the Company's Letter to Shareholders and Circular, which can be found on as well as on SEDAR+ ( and on the Company's website ( ). Vote FOR NorthWest's refreshed Board, its strengthened executive team, and its strategic action plan designed to advance NorthWest's mineral assets without delay.

Instructions To Vote BLUE

Every vote is important. Even if you have never voted before and no matter how many shares you own, becoming a voter is fast and easy. Here's how:

To Vote FOR, vote the BLUE proxy. Follow the instructions on the BLUE proxy or VIF.

NorthWest shareholders can contact Kingsdale Advisors by calling 1-888-518-1565 (toll-free in North America), calling or texting 1-647-251-9704 (collect call outside North America) or by email at or visit for more information.

Vote BLUE To Protect Your Investment in NorthWest.