OTT Streaming Services Drive Demand For Direct Carrier Billing Solutions 2023-2028

The global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market is on an upward trajectory, with the market size reaching $286.0 million in 2022.

The future looks even brighter, with projections suggesting that the market will surge to an impressive $716.5 million by 2028. This substantial growth is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.54% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform - A Seamless Payment Method:

A Direct Carrier Billing Platform, often referred to as direct operator billing, revolutionizes online payments by allowing users to make purchases using their mobile phones. This secure payment method eliminates the need to share confidential banking details, offering a hassle-free experience.

Compliant merchants add transaction charges directly to the user's mobile phone bill, making it superior to card payments in terms of user experience, transaction security, conversion rates, and financial inclusion. As a result, software companies, telecom service providers, gaming platforms, and more widely adopt this platform.

Market Trends Driving Growth:

The global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market is witnessing remarkable growth, primarily driven by the trend of digitalization in the BFSI sector and the increasing adoption of mobile-based payment solutions.

The rise in smart TV usage among consumers with mobile operator service subscriptions or prepaid accounts further fuels market growth. Startups and small businesses are increasingly relying on direct carrier billing platforms to expand payment coverage and enhance financial accessibility.

The popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services, including Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Sony, Hulu, and others, which accept direct carrier billing platforms for payment, is driving market demand.

Additionally, the purchase of mobile gaming and in-app game items through direct carrier e-billing platforms is a significant growth factor. The 'pay-as-you-go' model's increasing popularity and the focus on financial security in online transactions are expected to continue driving the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our comprehensive report provides insights into the key trends within each sub-segment of the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on components, types, platforms, and content.

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software Services

Breakup by Type:



Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window Others

Breakup by Platform:



Windows

Android iOS

Breakup by Content:



Applications and Games

Video and Audio Contents Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been thoroughly examined, featuring profiles of key players such as Bango plc, Boku Inc., Centili Limited, DIMOCO Payments, Mobiyo, NTH Mobile d.o.o., NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telecoming S.A., and Telenity Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market performed, and what are the future prospects?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the market breakdown by component, type, platform, and content?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?

Who are the key players in the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market? What is the level of competition in the industry?

Companies Mentioned



Bango plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Limited

DIMOCO Payments

Mobiyo

NTH Mobile d.o.o.

NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Telecoming S.A. Telenity Incorporated.

