Power Diary Successfully Completes Comprehensive GDPR Gap Analysis With DQM GRC

Power Diary's intuitive practice management platform is trusted globally for robust features and secure data handling. The platform recently completed a GDPR gap analysis by DQM GRC, affirming strong compliance with EU and UK data protection laws.
Power Diary passes GDPR gap analysis by DQM GRC, confirming its compliance with EU/UK data laws and dedication to client privacy. Data privacy & security are critical priorities for us. This assessment reaffirms our commitment to upholding the most stringent EU and UK GDPR standards, ensuring we meet diverse privacy regulations.” - Paul Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder and CTOLONDON, UK, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software company trusted by thousands of allied health practitioners worldwide, has announced the successful completion of a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gap analysis conducted by DQM GRC. The analysis was performed using DQM GRC's specialised GDPR RADARTM process to assess Power Diary's adherence to the EU GDPR, UK GDPR, and the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018.
A Commitment to Privacy and Security
Power Diary's core business is delivering a powerful practice management system while ensuring the utmost protection of customer data, including Protected Health Information (PHI). The company operates under the highest possible standards, with privacy and security permeating every aspect of operations.
"Data privacy and security are critical priorities for us," said Paul Adler, Co-Founder and CTO. "This assessment reaffirms our commitment to upholding the most stringent EU and UK GDPR standards, ensuring we meet diverse privacy regulations worldwide."
GDPR RADARTM Assessment Methodology
The assessment consisted of two parts: reviewing Power Diary's data protection context and their GDPR assurance. It evaluated Power Diary's compliance against nine categories, including governance, risk management, roles and responsibilities, scope of compliance, privacy by design, Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), Information Security Management System (ISMS), and the rights of data subjects.
Outstanding Assessment Score
The process included a meticulous review of policies and procedures, supporting documents and records and one-on-one video interviews with Power Diary team members. The assessor awarded Power Diary an overall compliance score of 9.2 out of 10. Importantly Power Diary was found to be compliant with all key requirements of the GDPR. This strong result illustrates our conscientious approach to regulatory compliance and internal governance. It also points to our team's well-informed decision-making when handling information risk and when developing new projects.
The GDPR gap analysis is a testament to Power Diary's unwavering commitment to privacy and security. By aligning with the most stringent regulations, Power Diary continues to set the standard for healthcare data privacy and security. Clients can trust that their sensitive information is handled with the utmost care and integrity.
About Power Diary
Power Diary is a leading healthcare practice management software trusted by thousands of practitioners worldwide. The company is dedicated to delivering a powerful system while protecting its customers' data. For more information, visit Power Diary's Security Page .
About DQM GRC
DQM GRC is a trusted industry leader in governance, risk, and compliance. They offer solutions and services that empower organisations to navigate the complexities of risk management and regulatory compliance. Their comprehensive suite of GRC solutions is designed to streamline and optimise risk and compliance processes.
