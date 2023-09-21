Power Diary Successfully Completes Comprehensive GDPR Gap Analysis With DQM GRC

Power Diary's intuitive practice management platform is trusted globally for robust features and secure data handling. The platform recently completed a GDPR gap analysis by DQM GRC, affirming strong compliance with EU and UK data protection laws.

Power Diary passes GDPR gap analysis by DQM GRC, confirming its compliance with EU/UK data laws and dedication to client privacy.

Danielle Hopkinson

Power Diary

+1 234-277-1464

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other