Csols Sponsors Future Labs Live And Speaks At The Gulf Coast Conference 2023

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

Upcoming presentations to highlight industry-focused offerings

NEWARK, DE, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, will be sponsoring two upcoming trade shows.

Future Labs Live is happening for the first time in North America , October 4 and 5 in Philadelphia, PA. On October 4, CSols is running a 40-minute round-table discussion at 1:20 p.m. on Practical Applications of Data Visualization and Predictive Modeling. The discussion will be led by Phil Callahan, Data Scientist. Stop by booth 419 on the show floor during exhibition hours to speak with the data and analytics or lab informatics team about how CSols can help your organization leverage future-forward laboratory data applications.

The Gulf Coast Conference takes place October 10 and 11 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, Texas. CSols will be exhibiting at booth 121 to answer questions about how the oil and gas industry's data could be better leveraged to gain business process efficiencies. Robert Jackson, Director, is giving a 30-minute presentation at 8:25 a.m., titled Practical Integration Strategies Between Your LIMS and Your Business Operations, which will examine best-in-class setups to automate data flows.

Be sure to stop by at the show that best meets your needs for a conversation about what CSols can do to help you. If you can't be there in person, check out the CSols website for informative content including videos, webinars, white papers, and blogs.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America. We have earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. Our team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life-sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, we provide objective guidance and tailored solutions through our holistic services of developing informatics and data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating informatics systems. For more information about CSols, visit .

Megan Cavanaugh

CSols Inc

+1 302-731-5290

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube