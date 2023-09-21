Cole County, MO, Speeds Up Permitting For Residents With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Cole County will have tools to provide a more transparent and efficient permitting and licensing process for residents.
MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to eliminate time-consuming processes and find a system that accepted online payments, Cole County, MO, was looking for a new approach. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive and user-friendly solution, the County turned to OpenGov , the leader in cloud-based government software.
Located just a few hours from St. Louis, Cole County works hard to be at the forefront of innovation and service delivery for its residents. In its search for a modern digital services system, the County was looking for a platform that would enhance operational awareness and promote inter-departmental collaboration. It was OpenGov Permitting & Licensing that emerged as the preferred choice due to its intuitive interface, streamlined processes, and promise of top-tier customer support.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Cole County will have tools to provide a more transparent and efficient permitting and licensing process for residents. The new system will not only speed up processing times, but will also provide a simple, intuitive portal for applicants, fostering better collaboration and organized reviews. Additionally, the software will ensure consistent compliance on fees and renewals, further elevating the County's operational standards.
Cole County, MO, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
