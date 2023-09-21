KUNA Media Center Concludes Internet News Monitoring Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- KUNA media training center concluded Thursday its five-day program titled "news monitoring on the internet."
The program, presented by member of the Media council at the British Association of Journalists Ahmad Al-Sheikh, focused on the latest tools to monitor news on the internet and identifying reliable sources.
The program also focused on cross checking news, analyzing the audience and platforms, developing news photos and videos, as well as developing and broadcasting news.
One of the main topics the program focused on is identifying fake news and the presentation of news items through the use of artificial intelligence.
KUNA Media Development Center, which was created in 1995, focuses on increasing the skills of professional journalistic work, improving media content and bringing theory and practice closer in the field of writing media materials. (end)
