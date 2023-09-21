India Suspends Visa Services For Canadian Citizens Amid Diplomatic Row

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (NNN-PTI) – India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, visa service provider BLS International said today on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.
The announcement came, amid a diplomatic tussle between the two countries, where Ottawa accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada.– NNN-PTI
