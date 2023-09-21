Russian Army Injures 1,124 Children In Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in a statement on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,628 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of September 21, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 504 children were killed and more than 1,124 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

These numbers are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were injured in the Donetsk region - 487, Kharkiv - 300, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 124, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 71, Luhansk - 67.

On Thursday, September 21, a 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack on Kyiv.

As reported, at night and in the morning of September 21, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine.